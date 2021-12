When it comes to Pokémon merch, nowhere has it as good as Japan. In the past we've seen a huge Snorlax plush that doubles up as a bed, a fantastic human-sized Metapod cocoon that's perfect for jumping inside and being sad, and now we have a life-size Lucario that can apparently help you do the washing up. It's just not fair.

