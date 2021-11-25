Bundle up if you’re heading out early for Black Friday deals. Temperatures will struggle to make it back to freezing and wind chills will hover in the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers will be possible from time to time so watch for icy spots on untreated roads and bridges.

Another system moves in late Saturday bringing the threat for more wintry weather. This is a complicated system and as little as 30 miles could mean the difference between accumulating snow or a rain-snow mix.

Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the best chance for snow in areas north of Pittsburgh, especially near I-80. A slushy accumulation will be possible on grassy areas near Pittsburgh with a rain-snow mix or all rain likely south of I-70.

