ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany's Covid Death Toll Tops 100,000 As Infections Surge

IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Germany announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections Thursday as the total death toll passed 100,000, with the nation's most severe virus wave worsening just as a new government prepares to replace Angela Merkel's coalition. Germany weathered earlier bouts of the pandemic better than many other European countries, but has...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Politics#Bild Daily#The Robert Koch Institute#Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats#Afp
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

Germany to Ban Unvaccinated People From ‘Culture and Leisure Nationwide’ as COVID Fears Worsen

Germany is bringing in tough new restrictions on unvaccinated people in a bid to control the rapid spread of COVID-19. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that unvaccinated people would be barred from several public places such as non-essential shops and events. The only exemption would be if they have recently recovered from COVID-19. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said on Thursday. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” Merkel also said that a country-wide vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. - 'Never been as threatening' - "You can see from the decisions that we have understood the situation is very serious," Merkel said, adding that the measures should be seen as "minimum standards" and different regions could also impose their own tougher curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Germany to begin nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Speaking after a meeting with federal […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favors letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors...
SOCCER
Reuters

With God, roses and punk, German military honours Merkel

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany's military on Thursday honoured outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian, playing an eclectic mix of music of her own choosing that has intrigued the nation. In the "Großer Zapfenstreich" ceremony, pared back due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bundeswehr staff...
RELIGION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy