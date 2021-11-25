ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League supporting Rainbow Laces campaign

By Tom Gott
 7 days ago

The Premier League have revealed that the next two rounds of fixtures will be used to support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign as part of the ongoing quest to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in football. Between 27 November and 2 December, all Premier League fixtures will include some support for the...

