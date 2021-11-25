Premier League supporting Rainbow Laces campaign

The Premier League and NBCUniversal, via the NBC Sports Group, have today announced a new six-year broadcast deal in the United States. The agreement, which will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League’s official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, will cover all 380 matches every season. The deal also includes the exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage.NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the US in 2013.Since then, the broadcaster has worked with the League, growing its profile and fanbase significantly. NBC platforms – including NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and Peacock – reach every home in the country with a television or the internet, and NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established viewing for American fans.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO