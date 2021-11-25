Hulu Black Friday deal: So cheap you won't care when you forget you even have it

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The good news: Staples' Black Friday deals, which the company flagged via an early ad scan, are now live. The bad news? At least two of the highest profile "deals" should actually be avoided. Staples is selling the Apple Watch SE for $229, but you can get that at Target and Best Buy for at least $10 cheaper -- and in more styles and colors (while supplies last). Likewise, Staples is offering the AirPods Pro as an in-store only deal for $180. Usually, that would be a great price -- but we know that Walmart will be offering them for $159 -- an all-time low -- starting Monday.

