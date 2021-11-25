ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hulu Black Friday deal: So cheap you won't care when you forget you even have it

By Brendan Griffiths
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a brand new Hulu Black Friday deal live right now and it's ridiculously cheap. You can now get a year of Hulu for just 99 cents a month. That's $11.88 for a year of access - some streaming services cost more than that for a single month. That's...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Music’s Latest Offer Gets You Six Months of Disney+ for Free

Amazon has launched its latest promotion that’s geared towards Disney and music lovers alike. The online retailer has kicked off the holiday season with arguably one of the best Disney+ streaming hacks we’ve come across so far this summer: six months of Disney+ streaming free when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Buy:Disney+ Six-Month Free TrialatAmazon The main reason this is a big deal is that, unlike other streamers, Disney doesn’t offer any free trial on its own, so this deal is one of the best ways to watch its lineup of films and series like Loki and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Android Central

Save $84 with a Disney Plus Cyber Monday bundle deal

Cyber Monday might almost be over, but there's still some great Disney Plus deals to be had and you can save a rather handsome $84 when you sign up today. Disney Plus has been getting better and better since launch and has never had more content and new shows and movies are being added all the time. Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and more are all included.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

You won't find a better Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch 4 deal than this

If you're shopping for a smartwatch, it's no secret that Cyber Monday is one of the best times to cop an excellent deal on the wearable you've been longing for. As you check out all the eye-catching Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might jump out at you for several reasons.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Hulu Black Friday Deal: Get a full year of Hulu for less than $1 per month—if you hurry

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Update 1:45PM EST: This deal is still going strong, we'll update if anything changes but we expect it to last for at least the rest of today. Hulu has become known for its epic Black Friday deals so hop on it today and you should be able to pick up a new deal next year. Just note you may need to make a new account to get the deal price, existing subscribers are not always eligible. -TJ Donegan, Reviewed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Hulu Black Friday#Disney Plus#Espn
SheKnows

You Can Subscribe to Hulu For Less Than $1 A Month — But Hurry, This Deal Won't Last Long

While everyone is delving deep for the best deals on AirPods, air fryers and other Black Friday favorites, Hulu came out with the Black Friday surprise. The streaming service announced that for Black Friday, Hulu will only cost 99 cents a month. That’s less than $1 for Hulu’s thousands of movies and TV shows each month for an entire year. This deal only applies to Hulu’s ad-supported version, which usually costs $6.99 per month. For the folks who aren’t good at math, that’s a 85 percent discount. And when the year is up, your Hulu subscription will go up to $6.99...
TV SHOWS
CNN

24 TV sales you won’t want to miss during Black Friday

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday. Black Friday started early this year, with deals available from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Amazon. Naturally, one of the most discounted items available from any retailer: TVs from the likes of Hisense, Sony and Samsung.
SHOPPING
imore.com

THIS is the only cheap Apple Watch you should be buying this Black Friday

There are plenty of Apple Watch deals to be had this Black Friday but things are getting very interesting down at the less expensive end of the lineup. We've already seen a cheap Apple Watch Series 3 sell for just $109, but should you buy it? Probably not when you can bag the much better Apple Watch SE for a bit more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

You Can't Miss This Black Friday Deal On The Beats Studio Buds!

Amazon has discounted the Beats Studio Buds for Black Friday, bringing them down to their lowest price ever. These are now just $99.95, which is good for $50 off of its regular price. The Beats Studio Buds are really great for those that use iOS or Android, since it does...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Black Friday Kindle e-reader deals you shouldn't miss

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Amazon recently released a new Kindle Paperwhite e-reader with a bigger screen that I liked a lot. Interestingly, Amazon hasn't put the new standalone Paperwhite 2021 on sale, but the new Paperwhite Kids is on sale for $115 or $45 off. That's a good deal but what's arguably an even better deal, particularly if you have kids or want to gift an e-reader to a kid, is the Kindle Kids Edition for $60 ($50 off).
ELECTRONICS
ausdroid.net

Black Friday specials you might not have seen

Each year we get bombarded with Black Friday sales and with the volume, often disregard them. To help ensure you get the best out of Black Friday we’ve assembled a list of just some of the specials we’ve seen so far to add to the Google goodies we’ve already seen.
SHOPPING
imore.com

You simply won't find a better Black Friday Apple Pencil deal than this

The Apple Pencil 2 is hands down the best stylus for your iPad. It's compatible with the iPad Pro, iPad Air 4, and the brand-new iPad mini 6, making the Apple Pencil the best accessory for a majority of iPad users. Its normal price of $129 can be a little cumbersome to add on to your purchase, but the best Black Friday Apple Pencil deal sees the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) drop down to only $99!
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Poll: How did you shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

While there might be some deals still shuffling about, the hottest shopping season of the year is finally over. Black Friday deals ran into Cyber Monday, which created a non-stop shopping extravaganza. Yet, amid the global pandemic still ravaging the world, things were probably a lot less crazy for in-store shoppers as more people took to their phones or computers to place orders. And in the age of Amazon, it makes sense.
SHOPPING
Android Central

Forget buying! Amazon will pay YOU to get a myQ garage door opener on Cyber Monday

This year, instead of just paying Amazon for all those great gifts you're collecting for Cyber Monday, how about picking up something that Amazon will pay you for? Right now, Amazon is selling the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $17 — a $13 discount over the regular price of $30 and the best smart garage door opener that exists — and will give you a $30 Amazon credit when you enroll in Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery afterward.
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals: get $50 credit when you buy a headset around Black Friday

The Oculus Quest 2 is going to be one of swiftest sellers this Black Friday, right through to Cyber Monday, providing stock lasts that long. Last year we saw this sought after VR headset fly off the shelves faster than you could say 'virtual insanity.' And thanks to a recent 128GB refresh, the story will likely be the same for the Oculus Quest 2 over the 2021 deals season.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Black Friday deals have started at Staples, but there are two you should avoid

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The good news: Staples' Black Friday deals, which the company flagged via an early ad scan, are now live. The bad news? At least two of the highest profile "deals" should actually be avoided. Staples is selling the Apple Watch SE for $229, but you can get that at Target and Best Buy for at least $10 cheaper -- and in more styles and colors (while supplies last). Likewise, Staples is offering the AirPods Pro as an in-store only deal for $180. Usually, that would be a great price -- but we know that Walmart will be offering them for $159 -- an all-time low -- starting Monday.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this Nest Thermostat Black Friday deal

If you want to start upgrading to a smart home setup, but don’t want to spend a ton, you can’t afford to miss this incredible Nest Thermostat Black Friday deal — which sees it on sale for only $179 in the Walmart Black Friday deals, after a massive $70 discount. Like most of the best Black Friday deals, though, there’s only a limited amount of stock available, so shop now or risk missing out.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy