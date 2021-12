The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is all over the news, but in the crypto community a different Omicron is top of mind: the Omicron token. The token, which trades as OMIC, just launched at the beginning of November but saw its price soar nearly 1,000% over the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap. The surge came after the World Health Organization named the COVID-19 variant detected in southern Africa in November "Omicron."

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO