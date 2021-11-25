ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving, November 25 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis storm system that brought rain overnight is continuing to work eastward early this AM along with the cold front. It’s bringing a pretty solid cooldown for our Thanksgiving with temps much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with...

www.ozarksfirst.com

