(Yicai Global) Dec. 1 -- Shares in Shanghai International Airport advanced as much as 5.1 percent today after the operator of Pudong International Airport said it is offering to take control of the city’s other major airport from its parent firm Shanghai Airport Group in a deal worth CNY19.1 billion (USD3 billion) and will list them both on the stock exchange.

