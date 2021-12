Novak Djokovic has opened up about his beautiful relationship with his fellow tennis icons Serena an Venus Williams. With a total of 50 combined Grand Slam titles to their name, Novak Djokovic, Serena and Venus Williams have certainly proven that they are a cut above the rest. And while some legendary players from different sports don’t really establish a personal relationship with one another, Djokovic and the Williams sisters are not of them.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO