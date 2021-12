This Thanksgiving, present a perfectly carved turkey. Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family members and friends, reflecting on our lives and giving thanks for what we have. For some, it’s a time to give back to their communities. For others, it marks the beginning of the holiday season. Many foods are traditionally served on Thanksgiving, but the star of the show is usually the turkey. You may roast it, stuff it, deep fry it or braise it, but turkey is oftentimes the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, making it important to create a good presentation. Many of us don’t cook a full bird except this one time each year, so getting it right can be tricky. The key to a perfectly presented turkey is carving it efficiently and cleanly.

