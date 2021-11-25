St. Paul Police Union Sues Over Vaccine Mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn (WCCO) — The St. Paul school board on Wednesday voted to close six of its schools, a move intended to address declining enrollment and long-term sustainability that sparked fierce pushback from a community unsettled by the proposal.
More than 2,000 students are impacted the decision, which represents about 6% of the district enrollment, according to figures from the district.
Galtier Elementary School, Jackson Preparatory Elementary School, John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary, L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion Lower, and Parkway Montessori and Community Middle School will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary...
Comments / 0