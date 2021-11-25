ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police Union Sues Over Vaccine Mandate

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul police union is suing the city over its vaccine mandate. The St. Paul Police Federation has filed a civil lawsuit to block the city’s mandate, which is scheduled to start Dec. 31. The lawsuit alleges St. Paul...

CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Directs City Law Department To Drop Lawsuit Accusing Chicago Police Union Of Calling For Work Stoppage By Defying COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Rule

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced that she has directed the city Law Department to drop its lawsuit against the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit was filed on the grounds that FOP President John Catanzara was calling for his members to engage in an illegal work stoppage or strike by encouraging them to defy the mandate requiring city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status. “The past few weeks have shown what I have said from the beginning to be true: that our brave police officers are smarter than their FOP leadership, and care more about their city, their fellow Chicagoans, and upholding their sworn oath to protect and serve, than they do Catanzara’s frivolous demands to stop working,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement. The statement said the lawsuit could be filed again if the FOP or Catanzara “take any further action toward encouraging an illegal work stoppage or strike.”
CHICAGO, IL
KARE 11

St. Paul Police awarded staffing grant

ST PAUL, Minn — The US Dept. of Justice Thursday sent a ray of light to the St. Paul Police Department. The DOJ announced the city has received a $3.75 million grant from the C.O.P.S. program, which stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. The money, spread across three budget years,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

St. Paul To Receive 30 New Police Officers

(St. Paul, MN) -- The city of St. Paul is set to get 30 new police officers under a new grant provided by the Justice Department. The DOJ announced Thursday that it's giving out 139-million-dollars to police departments across the country, which will allow the city to hire more officers. According to reports, the grant funding will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide to help police departments reduce crime and to encourage community policing. The funds come as police departments across the country have been facing budget reductions due the pandemic and national calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more on social services.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Judge denies injunction request brought by jail guard, police unions over Allegheny County’s vaccine mandate

A federal judge on Monday rejected a preliminary injunction request by Allegheny County jail guards and police opposed to the county's mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. After several hours of testimony, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon denied the injunction request brought by two unions. "We're...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Flees After Hitting 4-Year-Old Girl In East St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a 4-year-old girl Monday in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were called to the intersection of Forest and Margaret streets at about 4 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run. They arrived to find the girl, who suffered an injury to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital. Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was either a truck or an SUV. No arrests have been made yet in this case, according to police, and the girl’s condition hasn’t been released.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

GOP criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant

A number of Minnesotans have been showing their support for a restaurant in St. Paul after a state lawmaker tweeted it had lost her businesses due to its vaccine requirement. Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, tweeted on Nov. 19 that she ordered pho for takeout from Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, which she called "one of my favorite places," and learned "indoor dining is regulated to just the mRNA people. Today is the last day ordering from Ngon Bistro."
SAINT PAUL, MN
News 4 Buffalo

Local law firm plans to sue Erie County over mask mandates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A law firm known for challenging COVID-19 restrictions is going to sue Erie County over the face mask mandate. Hogan Willig says it represents many local businesses in a new lawsuit. Corey Hogan says gyms, restaurants, and hair salons contacted the firm after Poloncarz announced the new rule. “The number one […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Wrcbtv.com

Worker at Fort Campbell sues union over religious beliefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital custodian at the Fort Campbell Army post has filed a lawsuit against her union arguing she shouldn't have to pay dues because of her religious beliefs. The lawsuit was filed by Dorothy Frame, who works at Fort Campbell's Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pioneer Press

Woman injured in shooting outside Menards in West St. Paul, police say

A woman was shot in the West St. Paul Menards parking lot Sunday night, according to authorities. Police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and that although the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, the suspect was later arrested by St. Paul police. There is no threat to the public, authorities said.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul School Board Votes To Close 6 Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Sustainability Concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn (WCCO) — The St. Paul school board on Wednesday voted to close six of its schools, a move intended to address declining enrollment and long-term sustainability that sparked fierce pushback from a community unsettled by the proposal. More than 2,000 students are impacted the decision, which represents about 6% of the district enrollment, according to figures from the district. Galtier Elementary School, Jackson Preparatory Elementary School, John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary, L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion Lower, and Parkway Montessori and Community Middle School will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary...
SAINT PAUL, MN

