Mount Vernon, NY

‘We Run Mount Vernon’ one of numerous Turkey Trots racing across Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Many people burned off their Thanksgiving calories Thursday morning during Turkey Trot runs throughout the Hudson Valley.

Hundreds laced up their sneakers in Mount Vernon for a run by a nonprofit called “We Run Mount Vernon.”

It was the first time this turkey trot was held in person. Last year was the first run, but it was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The founder and creator of We Run Mount Vernon, Nelda Bianca Bazil, says like any city Mount Vernon has major health disparities in different communities.

The state Health Department estimates chronic illness like heart disease is 15% higher than average in Mount Vernon than the rest of the county.

Organizers say their hope is that with annual runs like this, weekly walking, and running programs that We Run Mt. Vernon hosts, that they can change the narrative.

"Let's all come together and get folks in the community to come out and move and see that they too, will be able to always have this extra energy where you're not sluggish at the end of your workday. We want to be able to pass that, most importantly to our children," says Bazil.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

