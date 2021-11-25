ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Falling Temperatures Through Thanksgiving!

WZZM 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in the 40s with rain...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Temperature records could fall Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Partly cloudy skies. High 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Night: Clear...
DES MOINES, IA
WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Meteorologist
Action News Jax

Sunny, dry and mild temperatures through the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The gradual warming trend we’ve enjoyed much of the week continues with temperatures expected to climb to the low 70s this afternoon. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we’ll stay dry through early next week with sunny conditions each day. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy