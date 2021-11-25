ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan David growing into scoring machine for Lille

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLILLE, France (AP) — It took Jonathan David some time to settle in at French club Lille. Three months, actually. He only scored his first league goal a year ago after having joined Lille from Belgian club Gent last August. Since then, the 21-year-old Canada international has become one...

