By late September 2020, the coronavirus was no longer a mystery. We knew what it did, we knew how it spread, we knew how it could be detected, and we knew better ways to treat the disease it caused. Americans had stopped binge-buying Purell and moved on to comparing masks. Vaccines were still a few months out, as were at-home testing kits, but those who chose to protect themselves against the virus had a useful sense of how to do so.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO