Tune in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

(WWLP) – This year marks the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and there will be a star studded lineup on Thursday morning.

After a smaller more intimate parade last year, this year the parade is pulling out all of the stops with musical performances by Carrie Underwood, K-Pop group Aespa, Kristin Chenoweth and more to special appearances from the cast of Sesame Street, Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and of course Santa Claus and his flying reindeer.

The parade will air on November 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on NBC for all time zones and will run again from 2-5 p.m. EST. The parade can be live streamed on the NBC app, website, or other streaming platforms such as Peacock for those who don’t have traditional cable.

Performers / Performance Groups : AESPA, Andy Grammer, Jon Batiste, Nelly, Ballet Hispanico, and the Spirit of America Dancers are among some of the many dazzling musical performers

Floats : Birds of a Feather Stream Together, Celebration Gator, Blue’s Clues and You!, Fantasy Chocolate Factory and more

Ballons / Ballonicles : Grogu (Baby Yoda), Pikachu and Eevee, Ronald McDonald, Astronaut Snoopy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and more

Marching Bands Lincoln-Way High School Marching Band, NYPD Marching Band, University of Alabama’s Million Dollar, Marching Band

Clowns : Aviator Clowns, Baseball All-Stars, Funny First Responders, Funny Flurry Clowns and many more!

The event route will run on a 2.5 mile route starting at 77th Street and Central Park West and will conclude at Macy’s Herald Square.

