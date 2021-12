“At this point in my life, sir,” said Kitchen, “women are a waste of time for me, and I am a waste of time for women.”. You’re single, somewhat. Entangled in a handful of relationships, talking to a handful of girls on-and-off. You wouldn’t really call any of them relationships, though. You scoff at the word relationship. Situationship is much more accurate. Noncommittal, low-stakes, easy little things. You don’t have to try very hard and neither does she. Or her. Or that other one. You never have to shed a tear and you rarely make girls cry. None of this is really that important to you. None of them are really that important to you. Yet still, cutting them all off might kill you.

