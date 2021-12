One of this year’s best comeback stories for U.S. pork and beef exports has been the strong rebound in Colombia. Through the first three quarters of the year, pork shipments to Colombia topped 70,000 metric tons, up 55% from a year ago, and jumped 70% in value to nearly $170 million. Beef exports to Colombia climbed 79% above last year to more than 5,000 metric tons, valued at $23.4 million (up 82%).

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO