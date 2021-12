825 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Before Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, NFL insider Ian Rapoport stated that, barring a Super Bowl run, the 49ers plan to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and usher in the Trey Lance era in 2022. Of course, none of this is a surprise. That has seemingly been the plan since San Francisco made Lance the No. 3 overall draft pick in April.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO