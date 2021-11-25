ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Prairie School Board Approves New Drone Policy

By dominicottens
 6 days ago

The Mid-Prairie Esports club was given the green light for drone take-off during the Mid-Prairie School Board meeting Monday. The board adopted the district’s amended drone policy upon approval of the second reading. This comes after the Esports club was seeking an indoor space to practice for drone races...

Mid-Prairie School Narrowing District Facility Plans

The Mid-Prairie School Board continued discussions on allocating funds towards different building projects during their meeting on November 8th. At the beginning of the school year, the board toured the district facilities to gain a better understanding of their greatest needs. After long discussions on what to prioritize, the board narrowed the down list to 12 projects. Emphasis was placed on the construction of a new auditorium with seating available for about 600 or 700, additional classrooms at East Elementary and the middle school and parking lot improvements at both elementaries. In total, the estimated cost for all projects came in at $33,320,000 including an auditorium of 599. Carl A. Nelson will present the board with estimated final costs for an auditorium of 699 seats at the board’s next meeting on Monday. The tentative timeline for the board is to come to a final consensus and set a date and time for a public hearing for sales tax bonding by the end of their next meeting.
