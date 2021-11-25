ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton explains how he and Gwen Stefani’s kids experiment with different Thanksgiving turkey recipes

 7 days ago

Blake Shelton explains how he and Gwen Stefani’s kids experiment with different Thanksgiving turkey recipes. Blake Shelton let more on how he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, spend Thanksgiving with their kids.

Shelton chatted with People recently about his Thanksgiving traditions with his stepsons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. He claims that the four of them get inventive when it comes to creating the Christmas turkey feast, so they choose a fresh recipe every year.

Shelton told the newspaper, “The first year, we cooked a spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey.” “We made a crust out of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.” The following year, Apollo, or maybe Zuma; I’m not sure. We settled on a Funyuns turkey, which tasted very similar to a normal turkey. Whatever they put in Funyuns, I’m guessing it’s the same substance.”

Shelton and the three boys are preparing to make a bacon-wrapped turkey for Thanksgiving this year. “We’re doing it,” the country artist declared after one of his stepsons saw a photo of a turkey wrapped in bacon. Shelton’s family enjoys experimenting with different turkey recipes.

According to the “God Gave Me You” singer, he and Stefani collaborate on the Christmas turkey preparation, choosing a “very great” recipe that “people can’t actually make.” Shelton was unsure about their Christmas turkey dish, but said spaghetti timpano would undoubtedly be on the menu.

Shelton added, “Basically, there are all kinds of different pastas and sauces and layers in this like bread bubble.” “Then you bake it and cut these slices, and it’s honestly the fattest, most disgusting thing you’ll ever taste.” However, it’s also the best thing you’ve ever eaten.” Shelton also mentioned that they do a test run of their new dish a few days before the major event to make sure it won’t let them down.

“I married into an Italian family, and food is something they take very seriously around here, and I take it very seriously as well,” he continued. “So it’s a terrible, terrible combo.” Shelton and Stefani married on July 3 at Shelton’s property in Oklahoma. The most meaningful part of their wedding, according to Shelton, was his bride’s wedding promise.

“Man, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn’t believe how hard it slammed into me. I was starting to feel a little calloused at this point. “I guess I’m not because that just slayed me,” Shelton said of Stefani’s wedding vow to People. “It’s difficult to recall what else she said.”

