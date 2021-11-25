ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

By MIKE CORDER, MARIA CHENG - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus...

www.ftimes.com

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Details about the new omicron variant, side effects, CDC rules

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in South Africa, and Moderna said it's taking a three-prong approach to help prepare and could have a COVID-19 vaccine tailored specifically for the new virus strain early in 2022, if needed.
WORLD
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Europe's CHMP Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot For Kids Aged 5-11 Years

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11. Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine will be given in two 10-microgram doses three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, per the EMA recommendation.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Union's health regulatory agency on Thursday issued approvals the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The European Medicines Agency approved lower doses of the vaccine for younger children than those used for children ages 12 and up. The vaccine will still be given in two injections three weeks apart.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

Despite the global worry, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from COVID-19 as older patients.
WORLD
WATE

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Live updates: Company says drug seems effective with omicron

WASHINGTON — GlaxoSmithKline says its COVID-19 antibody drug appears to be effective against the omicron variant based on initial laboratory testing. The British drugmaker said it hopes to complete testing by year’s end to confirm whether the drug is effective against all the various mutations seen with the variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD

