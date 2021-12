Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO