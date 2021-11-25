ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Demarai Gray update provides glimmer of hope for Everton

By Matt Townsend
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is hope that Demarai Gray’s injury sustained in last weekend’s defeat at Manchester City might not be as serious and he could be back for Everton sooner than expected. Everton could really do with some good news on injuries after so much dreadful bad luck, which has gone...

