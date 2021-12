BOOM Library has announced a Black Friday sale on its audio plugins, offering a 25% discount for the next few days. There has never been a better time to get our BOOM plug-ins for sound designers, producers, and artists. The plug-ins were developed with the desire to continually open up new sources of inspiration and unexplored creative paths and to drastically speed up the sound design workflow in the respective field of application. With our Black Friday weekend special you can save 25% on all BOOM plug-ins at our store.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO