Body Fat Percentage

Hello my name is Chrissy.... I have been here lots of time ... to many times to count. I have went from 220 to 197.8 on my own .... but I am having low sugars and blood pressure so I'm here to fully watch my diet. I recent got a food scale ... and plan on eating every 3 hours drs orders... im looking for friends who truly want to support me and motivate me . I can't seem to log past 10 days before i get tired of it. I struggle to do anything health wise alone I do better with support and motivation along the way.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO