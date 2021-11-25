Body Fat Percentage

Reaching your health goals is easier when you can track your measurements. That’s why the Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale measures your BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, and bone mass to take various factors into consideration. It then saves this data to the app where you can monitor your progress and see any fluctuations. Compared to traditional scales, you’ll receive accurate readings of specific factors. Because one day you might have more water weight but still the same body fat. Moreover, the Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale saves up to eight profiles, making it great for the entire family to kickstart a new health journey. Highly accurate with a sleek design, this accessory measures all the metrics you need to know.
