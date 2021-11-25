China Airlines introduces wireless IFE system across 737-800 fleet

NEC (Diamond Sponsor) NEC Corporation of America is a leading provider of innovative IT, network, communications and biometric solutions for service carriers, Fortune 1000 and SMB businesses across multiple vertical industries, including aviation, healthcare, government, education and hospitality. NEC Corporation of America delivers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of technology solutions and professional services, including unified communications, wireless, voice and data, managed services, server and storage infrastructure, optical network systems, microwave radio communications and biometric security. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. At FTE Global, NEC will showcase its integrated digital identity solution, NEC I:Delight, which enables a hygienic and seamless travel experience through facial recognition, allowing travelers to create a single Digital ID that they can use within and beyond the airport. The company is sponsoring this year’s FTE Biometric & Digital Identity Summit, which will see leaders from Lufthansa, U.S. CBP, Star Alliance, NEC, TSA, SITA, Japan Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Mastercard, Port of Seattle, APEX and many more, explore how biometric technology can enable a more convenient contactless travel processes from check-in to boarding.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO