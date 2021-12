Head coach Stephen Silas has probably figured out the cure for his debacles this season. The Houston Rockets are now 2-15 on the season after having their best game of the year. After taking some serious heat early Wednesday about potentially being released from his head coaching job, Silas came in all smiles before his pregame press conference. It was like the Rockets were 15-1, as he kept smiling and joking. Silas mentioned he was prepared for moments like this because his dad, Paul Silas, went through it as he was younger.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO