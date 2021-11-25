ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX putting the finishing touches on Starship’s orbital launch pad

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX appears to have begun tying up a number of loose ends at Starship’s first orbital launch site, potentially setting the stage for major rocket testing CEO Elon Musk has stated could begin next month. The list of tasks started or completed in just the last week or two...

www.teslarati.com

The Next Web

How on Earth is Elon Musk’s SpaceX facing bankruptcy?

The richest person in the world is worried about money. Elon Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $310 billion, says his space company faces the threat of going bust. In an email to SpaceX staff that was first obtained by Space Explored, Musk said the firm could go under due to issues producing Raptor rocket engines.
teslarati.com

SpaceX tests Starship and Frankenstein ‘test tank’ simultaneously

After another few weeks of downtime, SpaceX has simultaneously tested the first orbital-class Starship prototype and a Frankenstein-esque ‘test tank’ at its South Texas facilities. While nothing that occurred was all that visually spectacular, the afternoon of testing was still noteworthy for a couple of reasons. First up, following a...
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Flight
fox29.com

SpaceX Starlink launch lights up Florida's sky

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Another batch of Starlink internet satellites is on its way to orbit after a brilliant evening launch from Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off just after 6 p.m., about 45 minutes after sunset. As the booster climbed into the clear twilight sky, the exhaust plume barely caught the light of the still-setting sun, creating a cloud visible for hundreds of miles across the state.
Florida Today

SpaceX launches Starlink batch, paving way for ULA launch this weekend

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted 48 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday evening, making way for yet another rocket to launch from a nearby pad this weekend. ...
teslarati.com

NASA wants SpaceX to dock Dragons at new Russian space station ‘node’

State media agency RIA says that NASA and Roscosmos are negotiating an agreement that would eventually allow SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and other future visiting vehicles to dock to a new Russian ‘node’ module recently installed on the International Space Station (ISS). Prichal – Russian for “pier” – was successfully launched...
#Starship#Orbital#Rocket Launch#Super Heavy#Starshipgazer#Starbase#Lunarcaveman
teslarati.com

SpaceX raises Falcon 9 rocket vertical for Starlink rideshare launch

SpaceX has raised Falcon 9 vertical for a record-breaking Starlink and rideshare mission known as Starlink Group 4 Launch 3 (4-3). According to Spaceflight Now, Falcon 9 rolled out to SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral LC-40 launch pad and was expected to perform a static fire test as early as Monday, November 29th, briefly firing up the mystery flight-proven booster’s nine Merlin 1D engines to verify the rocket’s health. As of early Wednesday, that static fire has yet to happen, leaving SpaceX just ~36 hours to test the rocket before its current 5:57 pm EST (22:57 UTC), December 2nd launch target.
Inverse

SpaceX Starship: Elon Musk reveals a major imminent hurdle for the project

SpaceX wants to send humans to Mars, but forces on Earth could hamper its plans. On Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to warn that a “severe global recession” could trigger a perfect storm of issues for the company. If it came while SpaceX was investing money into its Mars-bound Starship rocket and its Starlink internet service, then bankruptcy “while still unlikely, is not impossible.”
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Starship Raptor Versus SLS Delays

Elon Musk immediately rallies all employees to get all hands on deck to fix potential Raptor engine production delays. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
teslarati.com

SpaceX drone ship heads to sea for record-breaking Starlink launch

SpaceX’s newest drone ship is on its way out into the Atlantic Ocean for a Starlink mission that will break the company’s record for annual launch cadence. Somewhat confusing known as Starlink Shell 4 Launch 3 or Starlink 4-3, the batch of 53 laser-linked V1.5 satellites is scheduled to fly before Starlink 4-2 for unknown reasons and at the same time as Starlink 2-3 is scheduled to fly before Starlink 2-2 on the West Coast. Regardless of the seemingly unstable launch order, perhaps related to the recent introduction of Starlink’s new V1.5 satellite design, drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas’ (ASOG) November 27th Port Canaveral confirms that SpaceX is more or less on track to launch Starlink 4-3 no earlier than (NET) 6:20 pm EST (23:20 UTC) on Wednesday, December 1st.
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Hiring A Spaceport Mixologist For Launch Facility

SpaceX has posted a job listing for a “passionate, experienced” mixologist for its “spaceport” near Brownsville, Texas. What Happened: Elon Musk owns roughly 50% of the company which is seeking to hire someone to prepare alcoholic beverages for SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The job posting indicates the mixologist will work on the culinary team serving the SpaceX workforce.
Ars Technica

SpaceX launches NASA’s mission to collide with an asteroid [Update]

1:35 am ET Wednesday update: With near perfect weather at the launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base, in Southern California, a Falcon 9 rocket streaked into the darkened sky right on schedule late Tuesday night. The rocket successfully boosted NASA's asteriod test mission into orbit. If all goes well, the DART spacecraft will collide with a small asteroid next October.
SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX launches NASA’s DART asteroid-impact spacecraft

SpaceX launched NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, DART, spacecraft on a first-of-its-kind mission designed to test a planetary defense technique. Liftoff occurred atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:21 a.m. EST (06:21 UTC) Nov. 24, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. DART was deployed about 56 minutes after launch.
Laist.com

SoCal: How To Catch A Glimpse Of Tonight's SpaceX Launch

Today on Giving Tuesday, LAist needs your support. Today, your donation to LAist will be matched dollar for dollar. Your tax-deductible that gift powers our reporters and keeps us independent will be felt twice as strong today, so don't delay!. A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg...
akbizmag.com

Successful Orbital Launch for Astra Space

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation’s first commercial customer at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island finally had success launching a rocket to orbit. California-based Astra Space sent up its 43-foot, two-stage Launch Vehicle 0007 on Friday night, carrying a dummy payload as a test for the US Space Force. The...
