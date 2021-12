It’s weird to think that Bungie is about to turn 30, but…here we are with me feeling like I’m living in a time vortex. Of course, that’s not the important thing here. The important thing is how the company plans to celebrate the big 3-0. As you might expect, the celebration involves in-game content – particularly for Destiny 2. What you might not expect is that this is content you’re going to have to purchase, well, MOST of it has to be purchased.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO