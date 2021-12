Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G wireless networks to make room for new technology, but this change can have a big impact for anyone on older devices. Starting in 2022, companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will phase out the older wireless network to accommodate expansion of 5G and other emerging technologies. This means that consumers with older phone models may lose the ability to call and text on their phone, according to the FCC.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO