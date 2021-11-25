ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Horizon Beverage Welcomes New Bourbon Brand

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Owl released The Wiseman Bourbon, the first Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey produced and distilled by Kentucky Owl in collaboration with the Bardstown Bourbon Company. The new bourbon, available via Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island, offers a blend of...

kamcity.com

Luxco Secures Ocado Listing For American Bourbon Brands

American distiller Luxco has secured listings with Ocado for two of its leading bourbon brands. The Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon (£52 per 700ml) and Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon (£29 per 700ml) have been added to Ocado’s American whiskey category to meet growing demand from UK consumers. Greg Mefford,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Athens Messenger

Brownwood Farms unveils new bourbon infused ketchup line

Brownwood Farms, owned by local specialty foods producer Milo's Whole World Gourmet LLC, has releases three new bourbon-infused ketchup flavors. Currently available online and at Kindred Market on E. State, flavors include Bacon, Dill Pickle and a Kickin' variety seasoned with ghost pepper. Founder and owner Jonathan Milo Leal, an...
ATHENS, OH
corpmagazine.com

Local Beverage Distributor Launches new 16-oz 5-hour ENERGY Beverage

A new distribution deal between Tri-County Beverage Co. and 5-hour ENERGY® was announced on Friday, November 12 at the beverage distributor’s headquarters in Warren. Tri-County Beverage will begin distribution of 5-hour ENERGY®’s new 16 oz. carbonated energy drink to stores in Oakland and Macomb County next week. Tri-County Beverage and...
WARREN, MI
Vice

Tea Startup Brands Beverage as the Choice of Founders, Winners

Five years after leaving his namesake company, DavidsTea, to pursue other ventures, tea enthusiast David Segal is returning to his passion. (Why? “I really like tea,” Segal told Motherboard.) The new startup is called Firebelly Tea, and Segal and his partner, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, are billing it as a “21st century tea” company. In practice this seems to mean that it is being positioned as vaguely tech related, direct-to-consumer, curated for Instagram, and about something bigger than tea.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thewhiskeywash.com

Maker’s Mark New Collaboration Bourbon Supports The Hospitality Industry

The LEE Initiative and Maker’s Mark Bourbon have announced the upcoming release of the second annual CommUNITY Batch Bourbon, with 100 percent of proceeds going to support the hospitality industry. The LEE in the initiative stands for “Let’s Empower Employment!”. Launching on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30th, this latest CommUNITY batch...
DRINKS
saratogaliving.com

Welcome to Bourbon Street: Three Cozy-Season Cocktails from Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange

Inspired by ski trips to the Mad River Valley in Vermont, this twist on an Old Fashioned features a winning combo of roasted walnuts and caramelized Vermont maple syrup. These flavors, paired with Cooperstown’s Beanball Bourbon and Fee Brothers black walnut bitters, work together to create a cocktail that’s as warm and inviting as the colors of autumn in the northeast.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
TrendHunter.com

Fashion-Branded CBD Beverages

French fashion label Jacquemus took to Instagram this week to tease the release of its first-ever CBD-infused beverage, which will be launched as part of the brand's upcoming PINK2 drop. In order to develop the new hemp-based drink, Jacquemus partnered with French CBD beverage brand Chilled, which specializes in formulating...
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

East Coast Beverage Adds New Irish Whiskey

East Coast Beverage added The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey, produced by Florida-based Espiritus Group, a spirits development and marketing company, in conjunction with the 69th Infantry Regiment Historical Trust, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity. Sourced from Irish distilleries, The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey is triple distilled in copper pot stills and cask-aged in once-used bourbon and sherry barrels on Ireland’s southern coast. The whiskey celebrates the regiment’s history through the American Civil War to the Afghanistan War. A portion of the sales of each bottle sold benefits the trust and supports its historic preservation mission, as well as philanthropic activities on behalf of the Regiment’s veterans and their families. A certified National Public Landmark, the 69th Regiment Armory spans a full Manhattan block and still serves as the New York Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment headquarters. There, the 69th Infantry Regimental Staff conducts programs to preserve and educate visitors on the history, traditions, heraldry, lineage, armory and historical artifacts of the Regiment. They also provide various forms of assistance to unit members, unit veterans and their families.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Wildsam Announces New Guide: Kentucky Bourbon Country

Wildsam, the publisher of the award-winning Wildsam Field Guides, is releasing a new title in its Pursuits series, Kentucky Bourbon Country. Wildsam launched in 2012 and has been bringing what the brand describes as world-class writing and deeply curated coverage to its places in the travel guide genre. The new...
LIFESTYLE
thebeveragejournal.com

Brody’s Crafted Cocktails Offered via Brescome Barton

Brody’s Crafted Cocktails, a line of ready-to-serve, customizable bottled cocktails, is newly available at retailers across Connecticut via Brescome Barton. Brody’s offers a line of five different expertly blended, low-ABV bottled cocktails with various flavor and base spirit options that easily combine with sparkling beverages, such as 1:1 with club soda, tonic, ginger beer or a favorite sparkling wine. Its five flavors are: Air Mail, rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters; Minted Mule, a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime; Touch of Grey, a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey; French 75, notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish and Black Orchid, a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet. Each flavor is available in 375-ml bottles, serves up to five cocktails and varies in proof, 16-25% ABV. “Brody’s is the perfect choice for authentic craft cocktails at home or on the go, and there is really nothing else like it on the market,” said Brody’s Co-founder Cristy Neunson. “To be able to secure interest this quickly from another important market in the Northeast is a huge opportunity for us, and we are excited to work with Brescome Barton to distribute our products across the state of Connecticut.”
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Brescome Barton Celebrates Michter’s Distillery 20 Year Release

Michter’s celebrated its 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its distributor and importer network in November, distributed in Connecticut by Brescome Barton. Recently named “Most Admired American Whiskey” by UK-based Drinks International, Michter’s has a long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality and critical acclaim. Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2021 release is a 114.2 proof, 57.1% ABV offering. “I really enjoy this release because the barrels that our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson selected for it are so layered and rich,” said Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. Wilson commented, “This whiskey really showcases how thoughtful care and attention throughout the aging life can lead to an absolutely beautiful expression. Sipping it mirrors the experience of savoring a fine, decadent dessert.” This 2021 edition will mark the first release of Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon since 2019.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Fall Beer Dinner Highlights Industry Issues

The Connecticut Brewers Guild Diversity and Inclusion Committee hosted a fall beer pairing dinner and fundraiser at Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire on Oct. 26. Guests enjoyed a five-course meal prepared by Viron Rondo’s Chef Thomas Crawford, paired with beer selections from Kent Falls Brewing, Great Falls Brewing Company, Armada Brewing, Marlowe Artisanal Ales and Fox Farm Brewery. Spearheaded by Andrea Reyes, Co-leader, CT Brewers Guild Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the event featured speaker Nandhana ‘Nanee’ Sajeev, Justice-Involved Advocacy Coordinator, CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence. Proceeds from the event benefited the Connecticut Brewers Guild Diversity and Inclusion Committee, launched by the CT Chapter of the Pink Boots Society to combat harassment and encourage equity in the state’s craft brewing industry.
CHESHIRE, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Highclere Castle Gin Promotes Charitable Cause

Adam von Gootkin, Co-founder and CEO of Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Gin and Khalid Williams, Brand Ambassador and Mixologist, joined morning personalities Scot Haney and Kara Sundlund on WFSB-TV’s “Better Connecticut” for a segment to promote the Channel 3 Kids Camp Gala, hosted at the Fox Hopyard Golf Club in East Haddam on Nov. 13, of which Highclere Castle Gin is a sponsor. The “Downton Abbey”-inspired event featured dishes from around the world, a high-end specialty cocktail bar showcasing Highclere Castle Gin, as well as live music provided by the award-winning Cartells. An opportunity to bid on an exclusive tour of Highclere Castle, located in Newbury, England, home of the acclaimed PBS series “Downton Abbey,” was part of the fundraising event. Von Gootkin highlighted the gin brand’s inspiration and event, while Williams created two classic cocktails, a Gin & Tonic and the French 75, during the segment.
EAST HADDAM, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Prosecco Producer Carpenè Malvolti Showcases New Labels

Angelini Wine, Ltd. welcomed new Carpenè Malvolti packaging, designed to recall its roots as the oldest Prosecco House in Italy. The artisanal prosecco producer created the world’s first bottle with the label Prosecco di Conegliano in 1924. Angelini Wine imports and distributes Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano 1868 Extra Dry DOCG, Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano 1868 Brut DOCG, Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano Rive DOCG – Single Vineyard and Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco Rosé Brut DOC. The Angelini Wine team said the new bottles reflect a respect for the heritage of the timeless brand, with the quality of the wines remaining unparalleled.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Whiskies, German Wines Join Oceanstate Wine & Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expanded its Cleveland Whiskey portfolio with three new offerings from the distillery in Cleveland, Ohio: new full-proof versions of Wheat Penny Bourbon and Underground Black Cherry Wood Bourbon and Magic Rabbit Chocolate and Peanut Butter Whiskey, billed as “an adult version of America’s favorite sweet treat like no other.” Oceanstate also welcomes a new line of German wines to their portfolio from the Hans Baer Winery, a family-owned and operated winery producing handcrafted red wine blends and red and white single varietal wines. The German wines, available in Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, are sourced from Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest and most diverse wine growing region.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

New Products: December 2021 Edition

Along with its luxe, bronzed VIP XO expression, Cognac Frapin has released a VSOP. Aged in Limousin oak barrels at the family’s estate, the spirit has a bouquet of dried flowers and subtle vanilla notes, leading to a rush of orange on the palate and a spicy cinnamon and pepper.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Louis Roederer Multi-Vintage Debuts in Rhode Island

Louis Roederer is replacing its popular Brut Premier with a new multi-vintage cuvée: Louis Roederer Collection 242, available via MS Walker of Rhode Island. The idea of the perpetual reserve started in 2012, said the sparkling wine producer, and includes the same volume each of the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages. “The idea is to mute the vintage, mute the variety, and just retain the soil expression of different vintages, aged reductively. Then we add 10% oak-aged reserve wines. The average time in oak is just four years, which explains why the wine is fruitier than it was after eight years in oak for the Brut Premier,” said Roederer’s Chef de Cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon. The Collection number represents the number of blends since the foundation of the house in 1776 and will eventually “allow Champagne lovers to choose their collection release according to their preferred degree of maturity—another advantage of the new approach,” he explained.
DRINKS
WIFR

Beloit Sky Carp wins new food and beverage award

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s new baseball branding has been official only for a few days. But already, the Sky Carp name is proudly being displayed on a national award. The Sky Carp partnered with Geronimo Hospitality to revamp its food and beverage options. Because of that, it caught the attention of the Ballpark Digest website which named the Beloit Sky Carp the winner of the 2021 Best New Food and Beverage award.
BELOIT, WI
BevNET.com

Shimmerwood Beverages Adds New Chai Cherry Flavor To CBD Seltzer Line

Shimmerwood Beverages announced a number of growth initiatives including a new sparkling CBD seltzer flavor, online sales expansion and a new six pack sampler SKU. Announced for immediate availability Shimmerwood Beverages introduces its fourth CBD seltzer flavor, Chai Cherry. Chai Cherry combines the warmth of Chai with the woodsy flavor of cherry bitters. To round out the mysterious spiced flavor Chai Cherry includes chaga, a mushroom native to cold climates. Somewhat bitter and savory, this fungi blends seamlessly with the chai spices. Enjoyed cold from the can or as a mocktail or cocktail mixer, Shimmerwood Beverages Chai Cherry is a refreshing effervescent CBD seltzer. “We wanted to introduce a flavor that matched the holiday season. The unique mix of chai, chaga and cherry is a great match and something that lends itself to being very mixable with a variety of spirits” said Tibor Mascari VP Product Development.
DRINKS
crbjbizwire.com

Wild Dunes Resort Announces New Food and Beverage Team Members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (November 15, 2021) – Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt property in Isle of Palms, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new food and beverage team members at the resort’s on-site restaurants, Coastal Provisions and Oystercatcher Restaurant & Bar. At the Oystercatcher, located in the brand-new Sweetgrass Inn, Austin Blake joins the team as the chef de cuisine. At Coastal Provisions, located in the Boardwalk Inn lobby, Joshua Smolik joins the team as the general manager and Thalita Smith is the new chef de cuisine.
CHARLESTON, SC

