Horizon Beverage Welcomes New Bourbon Brand

Brody’s Crafted Cocktails, a line of ready-to-serve, customizable bottled cocktails, is newly available at retailers across Connecticut via Brescome Barton. Brody’s offers a line of five different expertly blended, low-ABV bottled cocktails with various flavor and base spirit options that easily combine with sparkling beverages, such as 1:1 with club soda, tonic, ginger beer or a favorite sparkling wine. Its five flavors are: Air Mail, rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters; Minted Mule, a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime; Touch of Grey, a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey; French 75, notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish and Black Orchid, a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet. Each flavor is available in 375-ml bottles, serves up to five cocktails and varies in proof, 16-25% ABV. “Brody’s is the perfect choice for authentic craft cocktails at home or on the go, and there is really nothing else like it on the market,” said Brody’s Co-founder Cristy Neunson. “To be able to secure interest this quickly from another important market in the Northeast is a huge opportunity for us, and we are excited to work with Brescome Barton to distribute our products across the state of Connecticut.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO