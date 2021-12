Lamar Jackson is out for the Baltimore Ravens against the Chicago Bears with an illness. A non-COVID virus ripped through the team's roster and affected several other players, according to a report by Adam Schefter. Jackson made an attempt to play during pregame warmups, but ultimately was not good enough to go. Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens as they attempt to bounce back from a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will back him up.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO