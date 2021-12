The Indianapolis Colts have improved to 5-5 on the season by winning four of their last five games, thanks largely to the efforts of star running back Jonathan Taylor. According to ESPN stats, Taylor is tied with Tennessee Titans ball-carrier Derrick Henry for the league lead with 937 rushing yards as Henry works to recover from foot surgery that has him out indefinitely, and Taylor is averaging 5.8 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns across his 161 total attempts.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO