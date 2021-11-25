ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIA warns Russia over Havana Syndrome report

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of America's CIA has warned Russia of ?consequences? if it is discovered to be involved in a series of incidents involving US diplomats around the world, now dubbed ?Havana Syndrome?, The Washington Post has reported. Citing anonymous 'sources', the newspaper revealed that CIA Director William Burns brought...

Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiitelegraph.com

US Calls on Russia to Cool Tensions with Ukraine

SEOUL - A top U.S. defense official says Washington will not be alone if it needs to take action in response to Russia's massive troop buildup along its border with Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials, said Thursday that while he would not speculate on how Washington will respond to Russia's provocations against Ukraine, Moscow should know the U.S. will not be alone.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
AFP

US warns Russia of 'high-impact' sanctions if it invades Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he wanted "concrete agreements" from NATO that it would not expand eastwards. Blinken accused Moscow of massing "tens of thousands of additional combat forces" near Ukraine's border as he geared up for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the crisis. "We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia's capital Riga.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

NATO Warns Russia Against Ukraine 'Aggression'

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Putin warns West: Russia has ‘red line’ over Ukraine

The Russian president issued a stark warning against Nato deploying troops and weapons. Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned Nato against deploying troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying this represents a red line for Moscow and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia’s alleged intention to...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
#Cia#Havana Syndrome#The Washington Post#The Security Council#Americans#Foreign Ministry#The New Yorker#Anti Russian#Kremlin
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
Cuba
Germany
China
The Independent

Blinken says Russia could move on Ukraine 'on short order'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin could quickly order an invasion of Ukraine if he had a pretext for doing so but that NATO allies stand ready to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Tensions over a Russian troop buildup along the border of Ukraine have been a focus of Blinken’s weeklong Europe trip and topped the agenda of his meeting Wednesday with NATO counterparts in Latvia. The Ukrainian government is seeking to align with NATO and the West. “We don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade....
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

NATO warns Russia to avoid costly mistake in Ukraine

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — NATO foreign ministers warned Russia on Tuesday that any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly mistake as concern mounts that Moscow could be preparing an invasion of its neighbor. NATO is worried about a Russian buildup of heavy equipment and troops near Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY

