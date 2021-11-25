ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

You’re a Wizard, Joey: Meet the man leading Pariplay’s rebranded games studio

By Craig Davies
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Aspire Global’s Pariplay announced the launch of Wizard Games, the new brand for its in-house games studio which reflects both the evolution in games studio management as well as Pariplay’s own ambitious plans around major game improvements and global market expansion. Heading up the development of...

Oryx Gaming powers Jacks’ Dutch digital debut

Oryx Gaming has enhanced its presence in the Dutch igaming market via the launch of its player account management platform and content with Jacks.nl, the online brand of Jack’s Casino. The site was launched after the Dutch Gaming Authority granted a license to JOI Gaming, part of the JVH Gaming...
GAMBLING
Play’n Go, Greentube & Spearhead Studios: on the spin

As a number of new igaming titles grace the CasinoBeats inbox, sit back and get to grips with a select few new slot games as we take a look at Play’n Go’s mystical reels, Greentube and Relax Gaming’s festive titles and Spearhead Studios’ Mayan adventure. Merlin and the Ice Queen...
GAMBLING
Pariplay launches titles in Colombia via Rush Street deal

Pariplay, a subsidiary of Aspire Global, has expanded its foothold within the Latin American region as it partners with Rush Street Interactive to launch its titles in Colombia. Under the terms of the deal, the content providers catalogue of games, which consists of over 120 titles, is instantly available to...
VIDEO GAMES
The games within games: how gamification can optimise player experience

As a buzzword across many industries, gamification is often overlooked or misunderstood by the igaming sector, sometimes dismissed as simply a game within a game. But recent years have shown that gamifying an offering is a vital ingredient in maximising the user’s experience. Delving into CasinoBeats‘ latest roundtable discussion are...
GAMBLING
gamepur.com

Pac-Man Museum+ puts you in Pac-Man’s shoes to play his own games

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Museum+, a Pac-Man compilation where you walk around as Pac-Man, playing 14 different Pac-Man games. Take a shot every time you read Pac-Man in this article. The classic games company announced the game through a trailer on their official channel. Included in the compilation are...
VIDEO GAMES
MrQ strengthens slots offering with iSoftBet content

Partnering with the flagship igaming entity of Lindar Media is an “exciting moment” says iSoftBet, as the slots supplier seeks expansion alongside MrQ. This will see the former supply its complete collection of online casino games to the brand, which earlier this week strengthened its output in the UK via a collaboration with Push Gaming.
GAMBLING
Planet Sport launches ‘game changing’ live casino cross-sell product

B2C and B2B sports media company Planet Sport has enhanced its live casino presence as it launches its cross-sell product that allows operators to integrate video and live odds streams. Entitled Planet Vision, the company’s cross-sell product is noted as a “cost effective, scalable, real-time and easy to use” video...
GAMBLING
End 2 End content swells Pariplay’s Fusion platform

Pariplay has bolstered the content offering of its Fusion aggregation platform, after integrating the enter suite of games from multiplayer bingo and lottery provider End 2 End. This will bring the integration of all End 2 End titles, encompassing a range of 90 and 75-ball bingo solutions and lottery games,...
GAMBLING
NEWSBTC

Aurory Project: The Leading Web3 Gaming Studio on Solana

Blockchain games are taking the gaming industry by storm by introducing new rewards systems for players and participants. Introducing Aurory Project: the Solana and Serum-powered blockchain gaming platform that brings the Web2 gaming excitement to the decentralized space. Aurory is a fantasy RPG game that uses play-to-earn gaming mechanisms, enabling...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Play Halo Infinite’s Academy tutorial — even if you’re not new to the game

As part of Halo Infinite’s early multiplayer release last week, players now have access to the game’s Academy mode, too. The Academy is essentially a training grounds for Halo Infinite, but it’s useful for both new and old players alike. High-level players, lore lovers, and newly minted Spartans all will get something out of the Academy, led by an inspired new character called Commander Agryna.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Five things you need to consider when starting a games studio

Starting a business in games in tough. In games in particular, founders often have no or little experience in business, whether they are graduates or industry veterans. Some come with significant experience in making games and with a network, others start with no commercial experience making games. Whatever their background, founders are stepping into the unknown. They learn as they go, from peers, from partners and stakeholders, and increasingly from a range of great support programs available to the industry, such as accelerators and mentoring schemes.
VIDEO GAMES
Mr Gamble and PartnerMatrix sign ‘breakthrough’ media partnership

Mr Gamble and PartnerMatrix have linked up in a “breakthrough media partnership” that will “foster closer collaboration” between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr Gamble, the online casino and sportsbook comparison site operated by CashMagnet Limited, will add all of PatnerMatrix’s casino brands to its site whilst uploading any additional brands in the future.
GAMBLING
EvenBet Gaming looks to solidify LatAm position with Bogoduhov appointment

EvenBet Gaming aims to solidify the position of its poker platform within the Latin America region as the provider appoints Roman Bogoduhov as its new head of business development LatAm. His new responsibilities will see Bogoduhov look to utilise his communication skills, being fluent in English and Spanish, to better...
GAMBLING
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Int’l Studios Rebrands as Universal International Studios

NBCUniversal International Studios has rebranded as Universal International Studios, the international NBCUniversal studio arm said on Tuesday, saying the change was designed “to further align with Universal Studio Group and its sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.” The division, which is based in London and L.A., includes such production companies as Matchbox Pictures (Clickbait), Tony Ayres Productions, David Heyman’s Heyday Television, Working Title Television (We Are Lady Parts), Carnival Films (Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom), Monkey Kingdom (Made in Chelsea). The studio said it produces programming for various parties and is also “a leading supplier of programming for NBCUniversal platform Peacock, with titles such as We Are Lady Parts and The Capture returning for second seasons. Irreverent will also debut on the service.” Said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group: “We want the marketplace to know we are truly Universal. As a unified studio group, home to world-leading talent, we have access to enviable resources within the NBCUniversal ecosystem. So, with our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences.”
BUSINESS
Epic Risk Management extends Nathan Quarless sponsorship

Epic Risk Management has detailed an extension to its sponsorship agreement with Merseyside-born boxer Nathan Quarless. The gambling harm minimisation consultancy has sponsored the undefeated professional cruiserweight for the last two years, and says that it looks forward to supporting him in his upcoming fights and future career. “Nathan is...
GAMBLING

