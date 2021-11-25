ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Alyn Shipton Interview: New Jazz Titles from Equinox Books

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first few months of 2022 will see quite a few new additions to the Equinox Books Jazz List, in the series Popular Music History. Series Editor is broadcaster, author and bassist Alyn Shipton. Alyn talked about some of the new books, explained more of the background to the series and...

londonjazznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtju.net

New Jazz & Blues Releases – 11/23/2021

Armstrong Allstars – A Gift To Pops (Verve): “The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars are the cream of the crop of current New Orleans musicians paying tribute to the musician who started it all in the Crescent City. This album consists of new arrangements and recordings of music associated with Louis Armstrong and a rotating cast of key New Orleans musicians, including guest appearances by Wynton Marsalis, Common and others. The set also includes a previously unknown Louis Armstrong and the All Stars track and a touching private spoken word recording Louis made towards the end of his life. Produced by Wycliffe Gordon, Jackie Harris and Nicholas Payton, The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars are the cream of the crop of current New Orleans musicians paying tribute to the musician who started it all in the Crescent City. This album consists of new arrangements and recordings of music associated with Louis Armstrong. Includes a previously unknown Louis Armstrong and the All Stars track and a touching private spoken word recording Louis made towards the end of his life Produced by Wycliffe Gordon, Jackie Harris and Nicholas Payton.” (https://grigorian.com/webstore/view.php?iid=2188191) Click here to listen to “The Peanut Vendor” from this tribute.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Peter Bernstein and Jim Mullen at the 606 Club

(606 Club. 23 November 2021. Review by Nigel Price) The jazz world can be a very noisy place. It can often feel like the only way to get yourself noticed is to shout loudly, play impossibly fast, wear some funny clothes or perhaps even ‘bust a few genres’. However, despite the humdrum, there are still some brave souls who quietly get on with it, unfazed by fads and immovable in their quest to celebrate and make sense of the human experience through jazz music. The right to stand unquestionably on the shoulders of giants can only be achieved with an almost unimaginable amount of study, not to mention a profound respect for the heritage. There is no shortcut. It’s a life’s work. A long, long game.It’s not for the faint-hearted. It requires patience, dedication and 100% conviction.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Interview with an Indie Press: Sarabande Books

A nonprofit press founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1994, Sarabande Books has the mission of “creating lasting editions that honor exceptional writing.” Joanna Englert, Director of Marketing and Publicity for Sarabande, answered our questions about supporting innovative work, providing a space for established writers to experiment, and the press’ upcoming projects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eberhard Weber
Person
Tubby Hayes
Person
Krzysztof Komeda
jazztimes.com

JazzTimes 10: Hip Jazz Books for Kids

What’s one of the best ways to make a jazz fan for life? Start early. The books listed below can help, and they’re just 10 out of many excellent jazz-related children’s books that have been published in the past quarter-century or so. No rankings here, as these titles aren’t all meant for the same age group—although kids from preschool to middle school and beyond are likely to get a kick out of each one.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wortfm.org

Strictly Jazz Sounds Interviews Vijay Iyer

This Thursday’s edition of Strictly Jazz Sounds features a live interview with world renowned pianist, composer, and Harvard educator Vijay Iyer who performs at the Wisconsin Union Play Circle on Friday, December 3. SJS cohosts Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds will chat with Iyer about his critically acclaimed recording “Uneasy,” his social activism through music and the power of his compositions.
MADISON, WI
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Non Fiction Books#Modern Jazz#Music Business#Londonjazz News#Pizza Express#British#Bbc
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement. The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: The Yardbirds Fire Jeff Beck

“I have done other music after the Yardbirds,” Jeff Beck said when his turn came to speak during the band’s 1992 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Anyway, somebody told me I should be proud tonight, but I’m not – because they kicked me out. They did! Fuck them!” If Jimmy Page, seen on camera standing right behind Beck, hadn’t burst into laughter, the moment might have been taken seriously, since it brought to public one of Beck’s most difficult career moments.
MUSIC
Variety

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Beginning in January

Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below. The long-rumored announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts...
CELEBRITIES
londonjazznews.com

Ivo Neame – ‘Glimpses Of Truth’

(Whirlwind Recordings WR4782. CD review by Mark McKergow) British pianist and composer Ivo Neame reveals another side to his talents in this, the first CD to feature his compositions for large ensemble. A stellar international cast has assembled (virtually) in this lockdown-enabled collaboration which really picks at the boundaries of written music and improvisation.
MUSIC
CBS Denver

Beloved Denver Chicano Artist And Meow Wolf Contributor Stevon Lucero Remembered For ‘Genius’ Work

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Chicano art community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Stevon Lucero was a well-known muralist, pioneer and the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council co-founder. He was also undeniably beloved by friends and peers. Stevon recently worked in the Indigenous Lounge at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, creating his final piece before his passing over the weekend. The art experience features a 53-minute video and 90-minute soundtrack to complement his artwork. (credit: Stevon Lucero) “It takes us back to an ancient time, but it takes us to a consciousness that has yet to be fully realized,” said...
DENVER, CO
adirondackalmanack.com

New Adirondack Jazz Quartet books series of gigs

Almanack “regular” Bob Meyer sent in this notice…he’ll be performing some dates this winter with The New Adirondack Jazz Quartet. Featuring Steven Frieder, tenor and alto saxes; Luke Franco, guitar; Bryan Copeland, bass and Bob Meyer, drums & cymbals. Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy