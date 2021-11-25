Alyn Shipton Interview: New Jazz Titles from Equinox Books

Armstrong Allstars – A Gift To Pops (Verve): “The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars are the cream of the crop of current New Orleans musicians paying tribute to the musician who started it all in the Crescent City. This album consists of new arrangements and recordings of music associated with Louis Armstrong and a rotating cast of key New Orleans musicians, including guest appearances by Wynton Marsalis, Common and others. The set also includes a previously unknown Louis Armstrong and the All Stars track and a touching private spoken word recording Louis made towards the end of his life. Produced by Wycliffe Gordon, Jackie Harris and Nicholas Payton, The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars are the cream of the crop of current New Orleans musicians paying tribute to the musician who started it all in the Crescent City. This album consists of new arrangements and recordings of music associated with Louis Armstrong. Includes a previously unknown Louis Armstrong and the All Stars track and a touching private spoken word recording Louis made towards the end of his life Produced by Wycliffe Gordon, Jackie Harris and Nicholas Payton.” (https://grigorian.com/webstore/view.php?iid=2188191) Click here to listen to “The Peanut Vendor” from this tribute.

