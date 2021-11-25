Alyn Shipton Interview: New Jazz Titles from Equinox Books

(606 Club. 23 November 2021. Review by Nigel Price) The jazz world can be a very noisy place. It can often feel like the only way to get yourself noticed is to shout loudly, play impossibly fast, wear some funny clothes or perhaps even ‘bust a few genres’. However, despite the humdrum, there are still some brave souls who quietly get on with it, unfazed by fads and immovable in their quest to celebrate and make sense of the human experience through jazz music. The right to stand unquestionably on the shoulders of giants can only be achieved with an almost unimaginable amount of study, not to mention a profound respect for the heritage. There is no shortcut. It’s a life’s work. A long, long game.It’s not for the faint-hearted. It requires patience, dedication and 100% conviction.
