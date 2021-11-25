EY Survey Finds 1 in 4 Hedge Funds to Increase Crypto Exposure Next Year – Editorials 24

While considering ways to adapt to the shifting market environment, investors can look to the risks and rewards of a hedged equity exchange traded fund strategy. In the recent webcast, Know What You Own: Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Hedged Equity, Swan Global’s client portfolio manager Marc Odo and COO and portfolio manager Rob Swan warned that interest rates are more likely to go up than down, which means that the easy returns from the three-decade long bull run in fixed income assets will come to an end. To put this lower return outlook in perspective, from 1945 to 1981, when interest rates gradually rose up above 14%, a traditional 60/40 portfolio showed an average real annual return of 3.08%. From 1982 to 2020, when interest rates gradually fell to their near-zero levels today, a 60/40 portfolio returned an average of 7.48%.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO