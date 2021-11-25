ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US attorneys instructed to prioritise pursuit of unruly passengers

By In association with CFM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS attorney general Merrick Garland is putting pressure on prosecutors to address the rise in unruly behaviour by passengers on commercial flights, ahead of the holiday travel season. Garland is instructing US attorneys to “prioritise” prosecution of federal crimes on aircraft which threaten passenger and...

Business Insider

The Justice Department plans to step up prosecution of unruly airline passengers after more than 5,300 incidents this year

The Federal Aviation Administration logged more than 5,300 flight disturbances this year. The vast majority are categorized as "mask-related incidents." AG Merrick Garland instructed prosecutors in a memo to step up and coordinate enforcement during the holidays. Federal prosecutors should increase their efforts to hold passengers responsible for threats and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Department tells prosecutors to prioritise cases of unruly airline passengers

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the US Department of Justice to prioritise the prosecution of unruly airline passengers as domestic air travel enters the peak holiday season.The memorandum to federal law enforcement follows a spike in reports of unruly travellers, with flight crews reporting more than 5,300 cases to the Federal Aviation Administration so far this year, including nearly 300 reports of “passenger disturbances due to alcohol and intoxication”.The agency also has reported more than 3,800 incidents stemming from passengers refusing to wear face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, as of 23 November.Passengers “who assault, intimidate or...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Attorneys#Fbi#Flight Attendants
Sand Hills Express

Accused unruly passengers face fines and arrests

A woman was kicked off an Allegiant Air flight and arrested Sunday for refusing to wear a face mask, police said. As she was wheeled down the jetway in Las Vegas, police said, the woman allegedly yelled obscenities and “Let’s go, Brandon” — a euphemism involving the president, reported CBS affiliate KLAS.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SKIFT

U.S. Attorney General Calls for Making Unruly Flyer Prosecutions a Priority

Will the threat of prosecution and enhanced communication between governmental agencies help curb the epidemic of unruly passenger behavior? Who knows? But at least it's finally a move in the right direction. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week directed federal prosecutors ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel surge...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Attorney General to Prosecutors: Get Tough on Violent Plane Passengers

Merrick Garland doesn’t want holiday travel to get rowdy. The attorney general directed Justice Department attorneys across the country to quickly and aggressively prosecute violent passengers on planes in a memo Wednesday. Garland wrote that unruly passengers “prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel. Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.” The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated more than 900 investigations into in-flight incidents over the past year, the agency’s highest total since 1995, the year it began recording them, and orders of magnitude more than the previous five years combined. Multiple high-profile viral videos have shown chaos aboard planes as fliers return to the skies following the pandemic-induced dip in air travel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Seattle Times

Eight alcohol-fueled unruly passengers face $161,823 in fines

U.S. regulators proposed $161,823 in fines against eight airline passengers for alleged alcohol-related misbehavior, saying the rate of unruly behavior on flights “remains too high.”. The highest penalty announced in a statement Monday was $40,823 against a traveler who flew Southwest Airlines on April 15 from San Jose to San...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Two Dallas-area passengers face FAA fines for alcohol-related unruly behavior

A Southwest Airlines passenger who allegedly brought his own booze on board, sexually assaulted a flight attendant and then tried to smoke marijuana in the bathroom was among eight passengers slapped with $160,000 in combined fines by the Federal Aviation Administration for unruly behavior involving alcohol. The FAA fined the...
DALLAS, TX
Bradenton Herald

Spirit Airlines to unruly passenger who attacked crew: You’re banned forever

Another day, another case of air rage. The latest incident occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight out of Fort Lauderdale to Nashville on Saturday evening. “The crew of Spirit Airlines Flight 222, an Airbus A320, reported a passenger disturbance and landed at Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m. local time Saturday. The flight was coming from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the incident occurred,” Spirit spokeswoman Nicole Aguiar said in a statement to media.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wbap.com

Chris Salcedo: The DOJ Is Coming After Unruly Passengers

Air travel is stressful enough. But we’ve seen a rash of unruly passengers getting violent on planes, and the airlines have had enough. The DOJ announced that the FAA will forward criminal complaints to the FBI if anyone acts up on a plane. So beware, unruly passengers! The government is coming for you! Brad Staggs sits in for Chris Salcedo on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

FAA Levies $160K+ Fines Against Eight Airline Passengers For Alleged Unruly Behavior

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed more than $160,000 in penalties against eight airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior involving alcohol. Since January 1, 2021, the FAA has received nearly 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to alcohol and intoxication. I-Team: Flight Attendants Brace For More ‘Unruly’ Passengers As Mask Mandate Extends To January  Federal law prohibits passengers from consuming alcohol aboard a flight that is not served by a flight attendant. In August, the FAA administrator sent a letter to airports requesting that they work to prevent passengers from bringing “to-go” cups of alcohol aboard the aircraft. The...
DALLAS, TX
TravelPulse

FAA Issues Hefty Fines for Unruly Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced fines worth more than $160,000 issued to eight unruly airline passengers who were involved in disruptive incidents related to alcohol. According to The Associated Press, FAA officials did not identify the passengers who were fined, but said they face a combined total of $161,823...
FAA
Anchorage Daily News

8 unruly airline passengers face a total of more than $160,000 in fines

U.S. regulators proposed $161,823 in fines against eight airline passengers for alleged alcohol-related misbehavior, saying the rate of unruly behavior on flights “remains too high.”. The highest penalty announced in a statement Monday was $40,823 against a traveler who flew Southwest Airlines Co. on April 15 from San Jose, California,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Senate Republicans request AG Garland testify again, say 'statements appear to be deeply misleading'

Seven Republicans are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating that previous testimony appeared to be "deeply misleading" in describing the department's attempts to counter purported school board intimidation. "The FBI should be going after mobsters, not soccer moms. Attorney General Garland has told...
CONGRESS & COURTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Easley sworn in as Eastern District’s US attorney

RALEIGH — Michael F. Easley Jr. has taken the oath of office to become the United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. President Joe Biden nominated Easley to the post on Sept. 28 and the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment on Nov. 19. U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III administered Easley’s oath of office.
RALEIGH, NC

