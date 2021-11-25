ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Richard Madeley leaves I’m a Celebrity after hospital visit

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFAVR_0d6bHVcc00
Richard Madeley after taking part in the ITV show’s Castle Kitchen Nightmares trial.

Richard Madeley has confirmed he has left I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! because he “broke the Covid ‘bubble’” after he was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The TV presenter, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, following an episode in which he slid head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Madeley said he was “absolutely fine”.

“I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” he said. “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue … even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”

In Wednesday night’s challenge, called Castle Kitchen Nightmares, Madeley hunted for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food including fish guts and offal was dumped on him from above.

After searching in dark chambers for 10 minutes, the klaxon sounded with Madeley only managing to get four out of 10 stars, securing a meal of squirrel for the camp.

Fans of the show complained on Twitter that the trial was too difficult. “The trial Richard Madeley just did was impossible,” one said. “No way was anybody ever going to get all those stars. They don’t want them to eat too well this year.”

Another said: “Ridiculous and impossible trial for Richard Madeley. You knew it wasn’t happening with the time given, even after skipping sections. GET REAL.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife, Judy Finnigan, was one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

He thanked “everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure”, adding: “I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

ITV said no stand-ins would be entering the castle. Madeley, who has recorded a message to campmates, will speak with Ant and Dec on Friday night’s show.

A spokesperson for the Welsh ambulance service said earlier on Thursday: “We were called at 5.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid-response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The ITV series is returning to Wales for a second year because of coronavirus travel restrictions that have prevented filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

Madeley told Metro before he went into the castle: “I really hope I do get voted for the trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously.”

The presenter had been asked to do I’m A Celebrity on numerous occasions – but said he “realised the time had come to experience it”.

Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Enjoyed Christmas Privilege The Queen Didn't Give Duchess Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton had not spent Christmas with the royal family before she married Prince William. Kate Middleton didn't enjoy a Christmas privilege that the Queen gave to Meghan Markle before both of them became official members of the royal family. Check out what the Duchess of Cambridge missed that the Duchess of Sussex was able to enjoy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
