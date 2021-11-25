ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

By MASHA MACPHERSON, SYLVIE CORBET - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report domestic violence...

BBC

Domestic abuse: Rise in reports to West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has said it has seen a big increase in reports of domestic violence. The force, the second largest in England, said it received 40,646 reports between April and October this year. That represents a 75% increase on the same period pre-Covid, it said, and means an average...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Marchers across France decry violence against women

PARIS — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Croatia police say German reporter helped migrants cross

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say that a German reporter was briefly detained and fined for illegally entering the country from Bosnia with a group of migrants. Police said in a statement late Saturday that a court has ordered the 44-year-old German citizen to pay a fine of about 500 euros. The statement says the man and seven migrants were caught on Saturday in Cetingrad near Bosnia’s border. No other details about the German citizen were immediately known. Croatian police said he told them he was a reporter.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

How women can spot the signs of economic abuse

One in six UK women say they have experienced economic abuse from a family member or partner, yet it is still not widely understood, experts warn as a new campaign attempts to highlight the most vulnerable points in people’s lives.Currently, a lack of understanding among the wider population means many victims don’t recognise the early signs of controlling behaviour and friends and family members don’t know how to help.This is despite the fact that economic abuse has now been formally recognised and defined in the Domestic Abuse Act, passed in April.A new guide, “Controlling Your Financial Future – 6 Moments...
EDUCATION
Carrie Wynn

Abusive Relationships Trap Women

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.
Johnson City Press

Resources are available for abuse victims

The Christmas season is supposed to be a time for families to gather in joy and fellowship. Unfortunately, the holidays will also bring violence to some American homes. Law enforcement agencies will see a dramatic increase in the number of domestic assault cases between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which means victims will be seeking the help of local domestic violence shelters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY

