Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose Thursday...

actionforex.com

US Stocks Extended Selloff on Faster Fed Tapering, Dollar Mixed

While the US stock extended the near term steep pull back overnight, Asian markets are relatively steady and are just mixed. Major currency pairs and crosses are also stuck in tight range for consolidation. As for the week, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones on risk off sentiment, on both Omicron and talk of Fed’s quicker tapering. Sterling is currently the worst performing, followed by Aussie. Dollar is mixed as it’s partly weighed down by weakness in treasury yields.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Over Omicron Worries, Fed’s Hawkish Stance

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with U.S. equivalents reversing a recent rally. Concerns about the risks posed by the new omicron COVID-19 variant continue to mount, and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his stance of wrapping up asset tapering earlier than planned. Japan’s...
The Independent

Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron variant.Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.Markets were sliding when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States. It is unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have...
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
Fortune

11 steady-rising stocks to own for 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. For all the ongoing tumult of the pandemic and its aftermath, the stock market once again had a banner year in 2021. By August, the S&P 500 had doubled from its pandemic low in March 2020; since then, it has continued a protracted climb to record high after record high.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.8% in morning trading to 28,062.99, after gyrating earlier in the session. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1% to 2,869.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4% to 7,229.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3% to 23,787.71, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,563.03.
Coinspeaker

Fed Chairman’s Inflation Warning Puts Pressure on Bitcoin and Stocks

As fears of rising inflation get real, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admits that it is no more transitory. While the Dollar Index (DXY) surged, everything including Gold, stocks, Bitcoin, and commodities corrected. On Tuesday, November 30, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently warned about inflation fears getting real, which had an...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Markets turn cautious, reversing an early gain to end lower

Another roller-coaster ride on Wall Street whipsawed investors Wednesday as an early market rally reversed course by midafternoon, piling up more losses for stocks. The S&P 500 had been up 1.9% in the early going following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy, but the gains gradually gave way to a 1.2% skid. The afternoon reversal is the latest dizzying move for Wall Street's benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% on Monday and then fall 1.9% on Tuesday.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Market Starts Higher In December; Apple, Chip Stocks Soar

Stocks rebounded midday Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points to start December on a positive note. A day earlier, the stock market sold off hard after Fed chief Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday he's open to discussing a faster bond taper at the December Fed meeting.
