26 Celebs Who Went To School Together Before Becoming Famous

Movies and shows that center around teenagers have been popular for decades. Interestingly enough, however, actual teenagers are often overlooked for these parts in favor of much older actors. Sometimes, these actors look so young that it’s almost impossible to believe they aren’t really teens. Although there’s no official reason for this phenomenon, it likely has to do with the fact that adults are simply easier to hire. Due to labor laws, younger actors are only allowed to work for certain amounts of time which can slow down the process when filming. Additionally, there is also a larger pool of adult actors than there are teens. Regardless of the reason, though, you may be shocked to learn that some of your favorite teenage characters kissed their teens goodbye several years before assuming their roles. Keep reading to see 10 famous teenage characters who were played by much older actors.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO