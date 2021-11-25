ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, PA

EDITORIAL: Thunberg wrong about climate change summit

By Email
Derrick
 7 days ago

Only a few days into the recently completed United Nations’ two-week climate...

www.thederrick.com

davishighnews.com

Can climate change be fixed?

In modern-day people are richer, healthier, smarter, and live longer, almost everything is better for the average person. But there’s one glaring problem in the way of all of this and its climate change. And on the surface, it seems so easy to just fix everything, just stop pollution, right?...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement

To understand the agreement states reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, it’s important to explore how climate activism has grown and changed since the Paris Agreement in 2015. Climate activists have played a pivotal role. They have kept the pressure on governments to implement their Paris pledges and to increase their ambition in the coming years. Two new and powerful climate groups — Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion — have been particularly important. Our research suggests they have championed new models and tactics of activism, and also grappled with racism in their own ranks....
PROTESTS
Daily Montanan

Another climate summit failure

As the latest in a long line of “global climate summits” comes to an end we — and future generations — are offered yet another litany of promises to “phase out” carbon pollution of the atmosphere, reduce global deforestation, and stop mankind’s destruction of its own and only planet. As usual, the “pledges” are to meet goals […] The post Another climate summit failure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Climate summits won’t cut it. Entrepreneurship and innovation must lever change: George A. Elmaraghy

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The recently concluded United Nations climate summit resulted in some progress that at best may result in a limited impact on the world’s efforts to control greenhouse gas emissions. Examples of these accomplishments: a pledge to stop deforestation; a pledge by dozens of countries to stop funding new coal power plants and shift away from coal; and a pledge by the United States and European Union to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Progress was also made toward a deal to establish a foundation for an international carbon-trading system.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pennsylvania Society
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: Incremental progress at climate summit is not enough

The U.N. summit in Glasgow concluded last weekend with a new climate agreement among nearly 200 countries that drew applause from world leaders in attendance. But they should be embarrassed patting themselves on the back over something so inadequate. The two-week proceeding brought incremental progress, but that in itself is a colossal failure.
ENVIRONMENT
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Man Attends U.N. Climate Summit

Eric Barry of Crystal had a special opportunity overseas recently. The University of Minnesota graduate student attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Scotland. “It was a really, really special opportunity for me,” said Barry, who heard messages from global leaders. Barry is pursuing a graduate degree in...
CRYSTAL, MN
National Audubon Society

What Just Happened in Glasgow at the U.N. Climate Summit?

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The major outcome of most significant climate policy summit in six years is this: The most-polluting countries aren’t willing to reduce carbon emissions fast enough to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Humanity is nearly certain to heat the atmosphere more than this long-held aspirational temperature target, which scientists hoped could prevent catastrophe around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
openculture.com

Carl Sagan Warns Congress about Climate Change (1985)

Without climate change, we couldn’t inhabit the Earth as we do today. The greenhouse effect, by which gases in a planet’s atmosphere increase the heat of that planet’s surface, “makes life on Earth possible.” So says Carl Sagan in the video above. He adds that without it, the temperature would be about 30 degrees centigrade cooler: “That’s well below the freezing point of water everywhere on the planet. The oceans would be solid.” A little of the climate change induced by the greenhouse effect, then, is a good thing, but “here we are pouring enormous quantities of CO2 and these other gases into the atmosphere every year, with hardly any concern about its long-term and global consequences.”
ENVIRONMENT
The State Journal-Register

Letter: Don't believe everything you read and hear about climate change

A recent Eugene Robinson column (State Journal-Register, Nov. 3) on climate change included misleading exaggerations and some irresponsible fear-mongering. Americans are fed a constant barrage of climate alarmists' favorite phrases, like "make or break moment for the future of the planet" and "warming experts agree will be catastrophic". Neither Robinson nor other media types and leftist politicians who dish out this scary rhetoric, have any scientific expertise or actually understand what they're talking about. If any of them were required to explain their matter-of-fact assertions, I'm confident they would embarrass themselves. Anyone who believes Congress or the Glasgow Summit are capable of keeping "Earth's temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius by century's end" is incredibly gullible, and being duped. And Robinson's claims about more wildfires, flooding, and storms are easily proven inaccurate.
ENVIRONMENT
Storm Lake Times

Editorial: A changing conversation

Here’s something to be thankful for: Last Thursday nearly 200 conservation leaders attended a conference at Drake University dedicated to soil health advocacy. That evening, nearly 300 people gathered at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse to learn how developing a conservation ethic can rebirth rural America, starting here. There were Republican and Democratic legislators, wildlife groups, hunters and anglers, agronomists and bureaucrats, coming together to figure out a lasting way to preserve and enhance the most bountiful place on Earth.
DES MOINES, IA
texassignal.com

The Truth About Climate Change in Schools

Katie Worth is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning investigative journalist, who was most recently with the PBS series “Frontline.” Her latest book is “Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America.” The book charts how climate change is (and isn’t) being taught to children all over the country. Worth spoke to Signal about the book, which features Texas prominently. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
ENVIRONMENT
danapointtimes.com

Citizens’ Climate Education: Children’s Books About Climate Change for Holiday Giving

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ENVIRONMENT
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Climate change greatest threat to mankind

I strongly disagree with the article written by Marc Thiessen on the Nov. 4 entitled “Climate change is not an existential threat.” In fact climate change is the epitome of an existential threat to earth. Based on his article and the lack of acknowledgement and participation by world leaders in the recent climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland we have hit the snooze button on the changing climate. ...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thenewsprogress.com

Smoke, Mirrors and Climate Change

For those of us who came up in the age of Johnny Carson, one of his frequent guests talked about the changing temperature of our Earth. Then, however, the issue was a cooling climate. From the 1950’s until the mid 70’s, the fear was that we were approaching a new ice age in a thousand years. In 1974, Time magazine ran an article titled "Another Ice Age?”. An April 28, 1975, article in Newsweek magazine was titled "The Cooling World". It pointed to "ominous signs that the Earth's weather patterns have begun to change" and pointed to "a drop of half a degree in average ground temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere between 1945 and 1968."
CLARKSVILLE, VA

