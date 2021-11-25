Germany Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -1.6, squeezed from two sides

The economy continues to work through distortions caused by the pandemic. Despite being almost 2 years into the pandemic, massive dislocations in the economy still exist. Stimulus (primarily fiscal) has boosted consumer spending to unsustainable levels and spending has shifted from services to products. Supply chains have struggled to manage these changes, a problem likely exacerbated by pandemic restrictions. This has created a spike in inflation, the threat of tighter monetary policy, concerns over stagflation and erratic financial performance for many stocks. While many stocks that benefited from the pandemic have largely corrected over the past 9 months, there are still stocks that are likely to have their own Peloton moment in the next 12 months.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO