An Australian cabinet minister has been removed from his post while allegations he was abusive toward a former staffer during their relationship are investigated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Thursday. It comes just days after an inquiry found that sexual harassment and bullying are rife in Australia's parliament, with both lawmakers and staff affected by the institution's "sexist" culture. Former government staffer Rachelle Miller on Thursday accused Education and Youth Minister Alan Tudge of emotional and physical abuse during their relationship in 2017 when she was his media adviser -- allegations he has denied. Miller, who publicly disclosed the consensual affair last year, told reporters in Canberra it was an "emotionally and on one occasion physically abusive relationship" that was "defined by significant power imbalance".

AUSTRALIA ・ 21 HOURS AGO