TaylorMade wedges head to head: MG3 vs Hi-Toe Raw vs Big Foot

I cannot allow myself to believe that there is a single golf fan on the planet who was not excited by that short clip of Tiger Woods swinging it in practice recently. While the legend will unfortunately not be teeing it up in his own event this week, hosting duties may see him make a much anticipated return to the course after his horrific accident back in February. With Tiger out, this limited field event is reserved for the best of the best and with that being said it is not easy to pick a winner. After casting aside the one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, I have trawled through the form books and picked out a couple of players that I think can take the Hero World Challenge title this week. But before we get to my free golf betting tips…

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO