ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to continent increase, logistics hampers inoculation drives-Africa CDC

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – As deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations are struggling with the logistics of...

q957.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

CDC strengthens recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strengthening its recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older," Walensky said in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Inoculation#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters#Africans
whbl.com

U.S. administers 449.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 449,955,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 567,081,775 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 448,155,906 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered as of Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
siouxlandproud.com

CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision...
PHARMACEUTICALS
raleighnews.net

Nepal starts inoculating teenagers with anti-COVID vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Nepal has started inoculating its teenage population with anti-COVID vaccines. On Monday, those between 12 and below 18 years stood in line to get jabbed as the government rolled the US donated Pfizer vaccine for teenagers or adolescents. Hundreds of students studying in secondary and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Did the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Strategy Work?

The CDC’s vaccine prioritization strategy performed well compared to other approaches, though with some room for improvement. The four-tiered vaccine prioritization strategy implemented by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when compared computationally to all possible COVID-19 vaccine roll-out approaches, performed well by many measures but could be improved upon. The results are published this week in a new study in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Md Rafiul Islam and Claus Kadelka of Iowa State University, US, and colleagues.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbs19news

CDC on new COVID-19 variant from South Africa

ATLANTA (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been classified as a variant of concern. According to a release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health has given the variant, B.1.1.529, the name Omicron. At this time, no cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. The first known U.S. case was a...
U.S. POLITICS
q957.com

China accelerating research into COVID-19 shots targeting Omicron -state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is accelerating research and development of COVID-19 vaccines targeting the Omicron variant, a health official said on Thursday, amid concerns among global scientists that it may spread more quickly than other strains. Mainland China has not detected any Omicron case yet. “We are rapidly pushing forward...
PHARMACEUTICALS
q957.com

WHO says surge team deployed in S.Africa’s Gauteng to tackle Omicron

NAIROBI (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is deploying a surge team to South Africa’s Gauteng province, epicentre of the outbreak of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, to help with surveillance and contact tracing, it said on Thursday. The WHO’s Regional Emergency Director for Africa, Salam Gueye, also said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Gavi alliance OKs funds for Africa malaria vaccine roll-out

The global vaccine alliance, Gavi, said on Thursday that its board had approved an initial $155.7 million for the roll-out of the first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa. The funding would help support the introduction, procurement and delivery of the malaria vaccine, RTS,S for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022-2025, the alliance said.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy