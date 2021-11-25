ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia Has No Involvement in So-Called 'Havana Syndrome' Attacks, Says Kremlin

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia had nothing to do with the so-called 'Havana Syndrome', a mysterious ailment which has affected about 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas. It was responding to...

Gazette

Ukraine alleges planned coup involving Russians, Kremlin denies claim

Ukraine claims that it has found evidence of Russia helping an unidentified group plan a coup in the immediate future. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a Friday press conference that officials had discovered evidence of a planned coup scheduled for next week with potential connections to Russia. While Zelensky did not directly name the Russian state, he spoke extensively on the threat of Russian military escalation.
POLITICS

