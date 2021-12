NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York. Four were reported in New York City and one in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Thursday evening news conference. Officials say two of the cases are in Queens and one is in Brooklyn. The exact location of the fourth case in New York City is unknown at this time, but Hochul says that person lives in the city and is a “suspected traveler case.” The case in Suffolk County is a 67-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 30, five days after returning...

